Donald John Trump was neither exonerated nor vindicated. In fact, if you paid close attention to what the 100 senators said, more than half of them found him guilty of at least one of the impeachment charges. Yes, they did — "Read the transcript."
While I have the attention of one or two of you, let's look at a couple of other items: In Trump's version of the State of the Union, "our" president bragged about his "blue collar" economy. Evidently the 1 percent who are prospering the most these days have switched to blue collars on their dress shirts. They recognize that Trump's tax policies are benefiting them and him the most.
2. It is said that Donald Trump is greatly concerned about his legacy — in other words what he will have meant to this country, to this world, to mankind. I recently heard one of his supporters proclaim that this country needed DJT (the chosen one?) — we needed a "brawler."
What that exactly means I'm not sure, but let's accept for the moment that Trump is a brawler. What is he brawling for? What is his cause? His cause is himself — he will lie, cheat, attack the vulnerable, con and bully —even threaten anyone who challenges his ambition.
That is your brawler-in-chief. Is that really what this country, this nation, mankind needs? Did Barack Obama wear out our appetite for dignity and intelligence?
Gene Biewen
Mankato
