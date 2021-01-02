For those letter writers and survey commenters who claim the Trump administration did nothing/not enough to try to protect Americans from the novel coronavirus over the past 11 months, consider this chronology.
The virus was first reported at Wuhan in China Dec. 31, 2019. President Trump ordered passengers from China be screened on Jan. 16. He was called racist and xenophobic.
Community transmission of the virus was documented in the U.S. Jan. 26. The coronavirus task force was created Jan. 29. Travel from China to the U.S. was blocked Jan. 31.
Travel from Europe to the U.S. was restricted March 11, before the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.
Pursuant to federalism each state independently directed and implemented their own pandemic policies. Governors and local officials were responsible for on-the-ground choices including business limits, school closings, shelter-in-place directives and mask requirements.
Financial support from the Trump administration enabled expedited development and delivery of PPE, a COVID-19 testing relief fund, lifesaving therapeutic drugs, respirators, and most notably Operation Warp Speed vaccines.
Now with infection rates of Minnesotans tested at about 4.7%, I think the concern of many is our governor’s decision to again lock out people who do not yet have the virus. If not scientifically dubious it certainly seems to be a totalitarian-like order without adequate attention to collateral issues.
Living includes risks. Responsible Minnesotans must try to protect themselves, their neighbors and certainly the most vulnerable. At the same time, I think they expect the freedom to live at least close to a full life while waiting months for most of the population to be vaccinated.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
