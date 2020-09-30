Look at the person in the mirror, not just at the face. Look deeper into the heart and soul. Fear, hate and greed, is that what’s in there?
Are those your deep down true feelings? Are you proud of what you see? Is that really who you are or who you want to be or what you want your children/grandchildren to become? Is there any room in there for thinking of others, for decency, for truth, for hope, for service, for understanding, for sacrifice?
If what’s in your heart and soul is fear, hate and greed, Donald Trump is the candidate for you.
But look again. There’s still time.
Kim Henrickson
North Mankato
