The Republican Party was once a party of principle, but now only the "Never Trump" Republicans are a reminder of what was a worthy opposition party.
Trump Republicans no longer believe in family values, civility in public discourse, the rule of law, congressional oversight, bipartisan compromise, civil rights, women's rights, respect for foreign allies, the value of historical experience, and the need for current, professionally-sourced intelligence information.
All House Republicans voted against the renewal of the Voting Rights Act. Many Republicans oppose mail ballot voting, and they are doing their utmost to suppress the voting rights of minorities.
They have supported Trump's efforts to abolish the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic, voted for the biggest tax giveaway to the rich in our history and approved unqualified candidates for federal judgeships.
They have allowed the Trump administration to favor big business over workers, small businesses and state and local governments in providing relief during the economic shutdown. They are silent instead of challenging their president's racism.
Congressional Republicans refused to support the impeachment and removal of Trump from office. They have done nothing to shield our elections from Russian interference. They have joined Trump in trying to blame China instead of Trump for botching the threat of the coronavirus. They are mute about Trump's failures to deal effectively with Russia, North Korea, China, Turkey, Palestine/Israel and Iran.
Where is the outcry against the Russian bounty on our troops in Afghanistan? Trump Republicans cannot be trusted with domestic policy or national security issues.
Remember this on Nov. 3 and vote for Joe Biden, Tina Smith and Dan Feehan.
Don Strasser
Mankato
