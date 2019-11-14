According to the Nov. 8 Free Press ("Hagedorn: 'No underlying crime' by Trump") the Honorable Jim Hagedorn doesn't believe the inquiry will "amount to anything" because there was "no underlying crime."
That's what impeachment is for. The founding fathers realized that we can never pass laws that will deal with everything a crook can concoct.
Harvard Law Review says it better than I can: "The majority view is that a president can legally be impeached for 'intentional, evil deeds' that 'drastically subvert the Constitution and involve an unforgivable abuse of the presidency' — even if those deeds didn't violate any criminal laws."
Incredibly, the founding fathers anticipated Donald Trump.
Hagedorn might be right when he predicts that the Republican Senate Majority will find the votes to reject the U.S. House articles of impeachment and will use a "there was no crime!" argument to sell their decision.
So, my congressman is perfectly comfortable with the chief executive seizing control of a congressional funding measure in order to pressure a foreign government to dig up dirt on a possible opponent. Maybe America's leader had to get a few people fired or reassigned so he could play a bit loose with the public purse but hey, no big deal. A little extortion can come in handy when a president lacks scruples.
I admit that given the size of the congressional fiscal appropriations, we're probably only talking about money that is the equivalent of 30 pieces of silver 2,000 years ago. And yes, no law was violated in the deal Judas struck with the crucifixion guys. But no amount of hand washing worked for Judas.
And saying "there was no crime!" 2,000 times isn't going to wash away the reality of Trump's attempt to pillage the public purse.
John Dorn
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.