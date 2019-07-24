Has President Trump forgotten that his first and third wives, his own mother, and his grandfather came to America as immigrants?
Some of us were here first, others came later. Some of us were forced to come here, others of us just got here, but as Americans we share the calling to live together with civility, honesty and respect.
We need Congressman Jim Hagedorn, as our elected member of Congress, to speak out against President Trump’s racist insult telling members of Congress “to go back to where they came from” just because he disagrees with their political positions.
We urge President Trump to work with Congress for more humane treatment of asylum-seekers and their families.
And where are President Trump’s plans for better health care, lower prescription drug costs or better paying jobs? For long overdue construction projects like roads, bridges, environmental clean-up?
He’s falling down on the job.
We need our president to work respectfully with the House and Senate to solve real problems for ordinary Americans.
Results not insults.
Ruth Johnson
St. Peter
