I could not believe the statement by Bob Jentges in the Nov. 3 letters section: "I do not recall seeing, hearing or reading President Donald Trump expressing, 'We'd be better off without the press.' "
Really? Speaking as a member of the media, I have paid attention as Trump has repeatedly attacked the press as Fake News, or worse, the Enemy of the People. This has continued throughout his presidency, and he doesn't stop saying it.
In one particularly annoying example, after the mass shooting June 28, 2018, at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, Trump toned down his anti-media rhetoric. That lasted a whole week, and in a speech in Montana on July 5, he was back in attack mode: "They are so dishonest. Fake news. They're fake news media."
Then there was an old video Trump tweeted in 2017, of him wrestling a man to the ground. The video dates from his brief stint on WrestleMania. In the version posted in 2017, the man's face was replaced with the CNN logo.
Trump has shown repeated hostility to the press. How could anyone not see it?
Lee Zion
Publisher
Lafayette Nicollet Ledger
