Let’s recapitulate presumptive Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump’s moral character.
• Self-described “’law and order’ president” (guffaw!) Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, centering on paying adult actress Stormy Daniels to silence her regarding their alleged sexual liaison.
Trump is charged with felony conspiracy to: Defraud the United States; deprive Americans of the right to a fair election process; obstruct Congress’ proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021.
Another indictment is likely soon regarding Trump’s illegal crusade to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result. Trump pushed (Georgia Secretary of State) Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 additional votes (one more than his losing margin).
• Trump demonstrates blazing hypocrisy. After leading “Lock her up!” chants targeting Hillary Clinton (investigated but not charged for mishandling classified materials), Trump stands indicted on 37 felony counts for stealing and hoarding classified documents, refusing to return them on federal officials’ request, and obstructing investigators, including lying to his own attorneys.
• Trump’s conduct and words demonstrate raging sexism and misogyny. Trump was found legally liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Jean Carroll. Challenged in a 2015 debate over calling women “fat pigs, slobs and disgusting animals,” Trump deflected, claiming the real problem is “political correctness.” As a celebrity, Trump gloated, “Grab [women] by the p****. You can get away with anything.”
• Trump’s incessant lying is public record: 30,573 falsehoods during his presidency, at accelerating pace. Trump lied repeatedly at the CNN townhall in May. His “stolen 2020 election” lie saturates today’s GOP; a May 2023 Monmouth poll found 68% of Republicans believe Biden’s 2020 election resulted from “voter fraud.”
Nominating Trump, Republicans would expose their party’s moral foundation: Rancid rot.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.