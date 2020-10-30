For the Trump supporters chanting “Keep America Great,” I wonder what they are referring to? The amount of hate and anger in this country is painful. We are more divided than ever and we have a president who thrives on creating this division.
We are led by a man who has lied since the day he was inaugurated. The lies (over 20,000 so far) just keep coming, and his supporters eat them up and spew them out as fact.
We are led by a man who replies to criticism with childish and offensive insults. Some say they like him because “He tells it like it is.” I wonder if his supporters teach their children to reply to criticism with infantile insults.
We are led by a man who had an opportunity to pull our country together when George Floyd was killed. He could have not only supported law and order but also spoken out about the racism so pervasive in our country. He could have set the tone to avoid much of the rioting and looting.
We are led by a man who refused to lead during a pandemic. He knew about the severity of COVID-19 but withheld that information from us. He failed to create a national response and forced states to fend for themselves. He refuses to respect science.
We are led by a man who separated immigrant children from their parents, 545 of whom have yet to be reunited with their parents. He takes no responsibility for the policy he implemented.
For the Christian supporters of Trump, is this what Jesus would do?
America deserves better.
Amy Murray
North Mankato
