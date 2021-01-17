The House of Representatives has done its job by impeaching Donald Trump. It is now up to the Senate to do its job.
Its job is not to decide if the president's actions are impeachable. Its job is not to judge the impact of its decision on the current state of affairs. Its job is to determine whether Donald Trump is guilty or innocent of the charges in the Article of Impeachment.
I would ask how anyone, who has seen the video of his remarks and the ensuing invasion of the Capitol, who can come to any conclusion other than Donald Trump is guilty as charged.
Gordon Gibbs
Mankato
