Our current president continues his inexorable march toward totalitarianism, and still you support him. Our current president lies daily, and still you support him. Our current president denigrates and mocks those he perceives as enemies, and still you support him.
Our current president systematically dismantles our government institutions, and still you support him. Our current president presides over an economy for the benefit of the ultra wealthy, and still you support him.
Our current president weakens our standing among allies while embracing our enemies, and still you support him. Our current president undermines the rule of law, and still you support him.
Our current president personally profits from his governmental job, and still you support him. Our current president mocks the disabled and still you support him.
Our current president makes us all more unsafe through erratic international policies, and still you support him. Our current president blatantly asks foreign governments to help him cheat to win, and still you support him.
Our current president populates his cabinet with self aggrandizing sycophants with little experience for their job beyond their willingness to bend to his whims, and still you support him.
My question is this: Will you continue to support this life-long grifter and failed businessman until he burns it all to the ground like he has for his previous businesses? Seriously, what is your limit?
Is the sense of righteousness you get from sticking it to those whom you perceive as the liberal snowflake elites worth all of this?
Our world is a dangerous place and we need effective leadership to keep us safe.
Shame on you for selfishly embracing such a dangerous man.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.