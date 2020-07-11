President Trump's executive order regarding the establishment of a national garden to honor U.S. heroes is typical Trump — unnecessary, expensive and unwanted. It is also typical in who is to be honored and in what form.
"All statues in the National Garden should be lifelike or realistic representations of the persons they depict, not abstract or modern representations," the order commands.
This tribute to Trump's megalomania is also interesting in who it says will be honored — Francis Scott Key, Ben Franklin and the all-volunteer African-American Union Army regiment, to name a few. All safe examples of U.S. heroes.
Is this the same Trump who wishes to save and idolize those who brought disease and slavery to our shores and those traitors who brought the sword to fellow citizens in a bloodthirsty attempt to preserve the sadistic practice of slavery — kindly referred to as the "peculiar institution" by those of the not-so-distant past?
We know what he really wants. The preservation and protective enshrinement of rebellious officers — traitors to the U.S. Constitution — who were honored with statues reminding African Americans to stay in line in the days of Jim Crow.
Perhaps a statue of the garden's founder, one Donald J. Trump, might also be in order here as well, no?
Mark Spangler
Mankato
