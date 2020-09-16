So, our “cheer leader chief" admits he intentionally sugar coated the threat of COVID-19 to spare the general public from a panic.
This explanation is equivalent to “I saw your house was on fire, but didn’t call the fire department because I didn’t want the neighbors to be upset about all the fire trucks in the neighborhood.” As a result, my house burned to the ground (read almost 200,000 friends, neighbors and relatives dead).
Doesn’t sound like a neighbor (or president) I would prefer for the next four years or ever again.
Jim Vonderharr
Mankato
