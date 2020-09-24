The story about Trump saying those buried in France were "losers and suckers" was most likely fake news. The sources will not come forward to say who they are.
Even John Bolton, former UN ambassador who was with Trump that day, said he did not hear Trump say that. If he had said it, Bolton said it would have been in his book he wrote criticizing Trump.
The story said he didn't want to get his hair wet. Ridiculous. The weather prohibited the helicopters from making the flight to the site and a 90-mile trip by road had not been cleared by the Secret Service so they had to cancel the trip.
The event happened two years ago. Common sense should tell you that if it were true, it would have been all over the news then. Not wait until two months before the election to publish it. This was an obvious attempt to influence the upcoming election.
Trump has been a huge supporter of the military. He wouldn't say such a thing.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
