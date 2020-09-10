I am saddened and embarrassed that over 40% of polled voters support our president’s re-election while he facilitates the spread of the virus; doesn’t believe in fair elections; called soldiers who died protecting our democracy “suckers” (according to credible reports) while he’s finishing making his autocracy; denigrates our allies and adulates dictators; removing us as leader of the free world; seems to have no empathy; expressed the desire to make the payroll tax cuts permanent when he signed the deferment, which would be a (death?) blow to Social Security; is a “law and order” president who seems to break a lot of laws and incite a lot of disorder; doesn’t care much about climate or the environment; and lies a lot.
Richard Beske
Minnesota Lake
