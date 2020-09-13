I am proudly intolerant.
Proudly intolerant of overt racism on an individual and systemic basis. Proudly intolerant of separating small children from their families and locking them in dog cages with foil blankets. Proudly intolerant of collaboration with Russia to influence our elections. Proudly intolerant of a president who seeks to foment violence. Proudly intolerant of a president who refuses to denounce Putin when he has placed bounties on the heads of our troops or poisoned his opposition.
I am proudly intolerant of a president who mocks disabled people. I am proudly intolerant of a president who mocks and denigrates our military personnel and, yes I am proudly intolerant of those who continue to support him.
To be clear, I am not intolerant of different political positions in general. Some folks are strongly opposed to abortion. Some folks are strongly in favor of women’s right to make choices for their own bodies.
Some folks think that the government has overreached and controls to much through regulation and taxes. Some folks think the government has not done enough because they are terrified of climatic change. I have not agreed with many of the political positions of past Democratic and Republican presidents.
The difference for me between past presidents and Mr. Trump is that this is a cruel deceitful human being. This is a man who cannot acknowledge responsibility, who has no apparent moral compass. So, yes as Mr. Trump continues to dismantle our societal norms, those that made us a shining beacon on a hill, those that at least strove toward decency, I will remain proudly intolerant.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
