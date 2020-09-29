The current administration is a scandalous one. Trump and his cronies are enriching themselves with money and power to the detriment of the country. Their play book is right out of the 1920s.
The Republican administration (1921-1924) of President Warren G. Harding was rife with scandal. His administration was full of crooks who took bribes and kickbacks. They were involved in bootlegging, tax evasion and other unlawful conduct. They were notorious for drunkenness, gambling and sexual activity.
President Harding had turned a blind eye, but in some cases, he was an active participant. Those who were implicated were the likes of: General Attorney Harry Daugherty, Daugherty’s assistants Jesse Smith and Gaston Means, Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall, Secretary of the Navy Edwin Denby, Veterans Bureau chief Charles Forbes, Investigation Bureau chief William Burns, and others like the “Ohio Gang.”
Within a few years, investigative reporters and historians will have a field day uncovering the crimes and the mismanagement of the Trump years.
James S. Stenson
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.