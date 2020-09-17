No one wants to be a victim of breakdowns in law and order. Everyone has a responsibility to support law and order. Law and order are a basic foundation for justice in democratic societies.
How do law and order relate to videos providing previously unavailable evidence strongly supporting long standing claims of significant instances of police failure to honor their oath of public service, especially with respect to people of color?
Answer: The responsibility to support law and order requires efforts by government and citizens to rectify the situation.
How do law and order relate to Black Lives Matter protests?
Answer: Peaceful demonstrators are responsibly supporting law and order by protesting victimization due to breakdowns in law and order, in these cases by the police. They’re demanding police reform and an end to systemic racism; that is, they’re demanding justice.
How do law and order relate to the minority of racial injustice protesters engaging in violence?
Answer: Law enforcement has a clearly recognized, and supported, mandate to halt the violence and arrest perpetrators, using the minimal legal force necessary.
How does law and order relate to the privileged position of power that the police possess?
Answer: By reason of the training and weaponry supplied to them and the protection oath they take, police stand for law and order. But that is precisely why they must be held to much higher standards when they abuse or corrupt that power.
What about Trump’s panic-promoting, scare tactics portraying Democrats and people of color as enemies of law and order in suburban neighborhoods?
Answer: Disgraceful, incompetent, anti-democratic, incendiary political attacks from the nation’s foremost public official and power holder.
Ron Yezzi
Mankato
