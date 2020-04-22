President Donald Trump has done a tremendous job in leading our country these past three years and three months.
He is a leader with an incredible amount of endurance, strength and wisdom. I have not seen anyone who has the strengths and energy to withstand the horrible and atrocious attacks and hatred leveled against him.
After three years of vicious and malicious attacks against him, he is still standing strong, leading our nation to becoming stronger and greater.
He has rescued our nation from mediocrity and control by those who did not have the values that we Americans share.
Even during this current crisis with the COVID-19 virus, our president stood up against those who did not want to acknowledge therapies that would help patients across this country. In particular, the president's stand on the hydroxychloroquine — z pack — zinc treatment was attacked.
It looked like those who were opposed to this treatment wanted people to die; but, because President Trump highlighted it, we could not be for such a treatment.
Trump has demonstrated he can work with all people, especially during a crisis. He is a great leader who can stand against adversity, the Russian hoax, the Ukrainian/Biden fiasco and even the COVID-19 virus.
I'm glad we have a person like him leading our nation.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
