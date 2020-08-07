Why does he spew falsehoods about nearly everything?
Why does he hate Barack Obama so?
Why does he admire leaders like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un?
Why does he treat the news media as enemies?
Why is he tearing down well-established guardrails of democracy — like Congressional oversight, inspectors general, protection of voting rights and civil discourse?
Why does he attack science on issues like COVID-19, pollution and climate change?
Why does he thrive on exhibiting cruelty and conferring humiliation?
Why is he always fixated on himself?
Why does he attract large crowds of adoring fans?
Why does he pursue a strategy of dividing us rather than bringing us together?
You can explain all anyone needs to know about him with two principles:
For Donald Trump, power, not truth, defines reality.
And Trump appeals to the worst in people.
When he embraced lies as the way to win and hold power, truth became a pastime for fools.
Whatever warps your judgment — whether it be ignorance, resentment, prejudice, fears, blind ambition, single issue obsession, desire for belittling amusement, resistance to change, apathy — has become a recruiting ground for his narcissistic exploitation.
Barack Obama believes that pursuit of truth is the best guide to dealing with reality; and he appeals to the best in us. That’s why Trump is so dedicated to crushing everything Obama stands for and accomplished.
And why he loves Putin.
Aside from the grievous threat he poses to our democracy and his disgusting personal behavior, I have some sympathy for Trump.
What screwed him up to be what he has become?
I would not place all blame on Trump himself.
Ron Yezzi
Mankato
