Those of us who have served in the military are a band of brothers and sisters — one family. Those of us who have been in combat are more so. All too often we don’t speak of where or what we did.
I have friends who never came back who would never know love of a personal family — wife and kids. I have friends who have been prisoners of war and who carry a huge mental problem the rest of their lives. I have friends who are missing in action.
What if it was your son/daughter who was killed in action? What would you be thinking when you looked at your son’s/daughter’s grave knowing that someone of influence has said, “He/she was a loser and a sucker.”
I am outraged at the very thought of someone saying that, or even thinking that.
Pell Johnson
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.