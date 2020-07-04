In his June 11 My View Tom Maertens rambled on for about 900 words. He referenced more than 2,000 of President Donald Trump's tweets, accusing Trump of "making America hate again."
If Maertens was so silly/obsessed as to read each of those tweets he would probably be the foremost follower, at least locally, of Trump's tweets; whatever that's worth.
According to Gallup only 26% of Americans' have a Twitter account. Only 8% of those personally follow Trump's official Twitter account. How do they get so much publicity? Through media cherry-picking?
Gallup also found Democrats more than Republicans pay attention to Trump's tweets. Maybe Republicans are more interested in private sector jobs and the Dow than tweets.
Moreover Twitter "ghost deletes" — does not post tweets they deem offensive. They remove what they later determine to be hateful conduct. So Maertens' claim Trump's tweets purvey "hate" differs from Twitter's posting standards.
Moving on to Fred Slocum's June 18 letter, the infamous 2003 Lawrence Britt list he cites has been used by conspiracy theorists over the years.
It was used it to liken George W. Bush to Hitler. Now Slocum continues the wolf-crying, using a political scientists 14-point checklist to label Trump a "full-bore fascist." Oh my!
President Trump's use of Twitter can be controversial and sometimes ill-advised. But for me, critics indiscriminately chucking around words like hate, racist and fascist for purely political advantage is less than persuasive.
They say the November election will be a referendum on President Trump.
Some may vote for him because of results. Others may vote against him because of personality. Do not be distracted. Keep things in perspective.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.