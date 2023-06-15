Did Donald Trump take home top secret classified documents, refuse to return them, obstruct efforts to retrieve them and handle them without regard to their importance?
Yes he did.
How can I be so sure? Because none of his defenders have claimed that he didn’t do so. Not a single one. Not Trump lackeys Mike Pence and Kevin McCarthy nor Trump himself.
Instead their defense is a litany of phrases claiming the “weaponization of government” and “election interference.” Shooting someone on Fifth Avenue wouldn’t hold a candle to this power grab, which put many lives at risk. Trump thinks he is invincible and his cohorts continue to encourage this thinking.
“We know he is guilty and no one is above the law. Except our cult leader. Leave the poor ‘man’ alone to destroy our country. He must have his money and power.”
They are all pathetic.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
