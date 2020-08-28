When Trump was elected, we knew he was bad, but we did not know how bad he would be. He has exceeded our worst nightmares. He has given new meaning to the concept of American exceptionalism. We are now exceptional in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Earlier Trump said he had no responsibility. Now he says, "It is what it is." As the pandemic rages on, he still has no national plan to combat it and to bring it under control.
Trump is a "law and order" president? How many of his associates and administration officials have been indicted, convicted, or are in prison? Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, campaign adviser George Popadopouplos, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Alex van der Zwaan, Republican congressman Chris Collins, Republican congressman Duncan Hunter, lobbyist Sam Patten, businessman and lobbyist George Nader, and California donor Imaaz Zuberi so far. Are Rudy Giuliani and Eric Trump next?
Trump has tried to demonize Black Lives Matter members and supporters for engaging in protests. In doing so Mr. White Privilege has shown he values property over people. The moral burden of the protests does not rest upon the protesters but upon white America that has made those protests necessary. Trump will never acknowledge that, given how, as president, he has openly encouraged white nationalists and other racists.
Now, in desperate attempts to avoid defeat in the presidential election, Trump has tried to suppress the mail-in vote and to severely curtail the postal service to achieve his end. If you don't receive your mail on time, you know whom to call.
Don Strasser
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.