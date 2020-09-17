In the 1992 classic courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" military lawyer Lieutenant Kaffee (Tom Cruise) demands an answer from Colonel Jessup (Jack Nicholson) in the iconic courtroom final scene. His military importance in question, a rattled Jessup shouts back in contempt at Lt. Kaffee: "You can't handle the truth!"
This scene sure smacks as a precursor to our president's defense of downplaying the initial impact of the COVID-19 virus (to prevent panic, he says) on the American public: "We can't handle the truth!"
Jessup is subsequently arrested and supposedly relieved of command. Maybe the same fate should face our president.
Jim Hirvela
North Mankato
