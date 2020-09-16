Panic. President Donald Trump spoke of the deadly virus back in late January.
He knew the gravity of the situation and did nothing — he chose to lie. He felt the public would panic. Actually we were blindsided.
Immediate, coordinated leadership with the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have mitigated the spread in the United States.
We have 4% of the world population and 25% of the virus cases.
He panicked. There was no vaccine and the only defense was awareness and action. It's analogous to a doctor finding cancer in your body who doesn't tell you to prevent panic. One year later it has metastasized and you are terminal. That's panic.
Panic is when it's September and well over a million people in the United States have been infected, nearly 200,000 are dead, front-line workers are overwhelmed and ICU beds are full.
This man in unfit for office. His only crisis in 3 1/2 years and he failed miserably.
This will be the easiest vote I ever cast.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
