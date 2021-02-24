I taught for a number of years with recent letter writer John S. I found him to be a kind and pleasant man.
In his recent opinion letter he concluded by wishing a "Goodbye forever" to hate. Unfortunately, he had begun his letter by referring to the editor of the newspaper as "Slimy Joe."
The gist of his letter was that those of us, including the editor, who have been critical of our former president would no longer have DJT to hate and "kick around anymore."
I would suggest that our "hate" was not so much toward the pathetic Mr. Trump, brought up as he was, but toward his values and conduct. It is sad for any adult to be stuck in a middle school psyche. Would that we could truly say goodbye to his legacy of hate.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
