On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump understood that the Secret Service could not take him to the Capitol to join his followers.
The men had taken a sworn oath to protect the president. No matter what kind of a performance Trump put on in that limo, he understood that they could not obey.
However, if he truly believed in what he told his followers, he should have found a way to leave his TV chair and slip out of the White House and join them. The fact that he did not should tell you everything you need to know about the man.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
