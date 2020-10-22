As an educator I often told my students how important good listening skills are. I'd ask, why do we have two ears and one mouth?
It's essential to listen twice as much as we speak to learn and grow.
Trump is an obstinate blowhard. He never listens, has tunnel vision and speaks loudly and obnoxiously with continual lies and no depth.
His first debate was a clinic on what to avoid when seeking effective communication and a vision for the future.
His rallies are super virus spreaders with few masks, a lack of social distancing and continual bloviating.
How embarrassing for him, his family and our nation. Once he is out of office his suspect shenanigans could lead to the sobering path of indictment.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
