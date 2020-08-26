Donald Trump is at it again. Just when oil and gas prices are at historic lows, the Deal Maker Donald is making the worst possible deal for the American public.
Trump's billionaire oil company supporters will pay a pittance for oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Trump said it would produce $1.8 billion for the Treasury. Then he said $1 billion. Now the analysis is $45 million.
Another huge deal for Trump's rich friends; not for the American people.
Todd Kenward
Mankato
