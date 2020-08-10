President Trump recently gave a speech when he was in Ohio. In his speech/rant he said that Joe Biden is against God, religion and the Bible. This, for me, crossed the line. Trump will say anything or do anything to get re-elected. But this is too much.
Biden is a Catholic and is devoted to his faith. He knows how to treat people with dignity and respect. He acts like a person of faith and does not just say mean comments just to get elected, like Trump just did.
Biden would not have peaceful protesters tear gassed so he could have a photo op holding a Bible in front of a church. You know who did that. Is that a thing that a truly religious person should do?
When Trump was asked by a journalist recently about all of the people in the United States who have died from the coronavirus, Trump’s response was “ It is what it is.” What a heartless statement from the president of the United States.
How about saying "I am truly sorry for the families' losses.” That is what Joe Biden would have said and here is the important thing, he would have meant it.
For me, religion comes from the heart. Biden carries it there to. I am beginning to wonder if Trump is the only living heart donor.
Rod Shunk
St. Clair
