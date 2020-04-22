Public health policies are authorized by citizens to protect the welfare of individuals and the community. We elect people to administer these policies and we look to health-care professionals to provide expertise.
You may think it’s your individual right to put others at risk by spreading disease, or think it’s your right to drive 60 miles an hour past a school playground, or think it’s your right to start a tire recycling business at your home.
It is not.
Sometimes in life, we are called upon to step up and make individual sacrifices for our families, our community, our country or the world.
When the higher calling is made you can whine and say "me, me, me" or step up and be a part of the bigger solution.
The economic impact on some is devastating. Let’s work together to find ways to help them now.
On the COVID-19 virus, I trust the science, educated professionals and the health-care community.
Gov. Tim Walz is a comforting voice of reason. President Donald Trump is his usual nutcase.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.