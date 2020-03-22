Jim Tessien’s rant in the March 18 Free Press opinion section politicizes the discovery that Ulrich Klopfer possessed unburied fetal remains.
What legal means did the doctor have for humanely burying them? Claiming abortion as the leading cause of death, really? Where did he get his statistics? Definitely not from the World Health Organization.
When I had my first miscarriage, Planned Parenthood provided immediate tests to rule out blood incompatibility causing it. Thanks to anti-abortion advocates, that miscarriage is counted as an abortion.
A miscarriage expels an unviable fetus and creates deep grief in the mother. Why pad abortion figures with this common, spontaneous occurrence? Is it for the shock value of higher numbers so the government’s control over the female body becomes a priority for gaining votes?
Fake news clouds the abortion debate. Why should Planned Parenthood be demonized for providing women health services, least of which is access to abortions? Please trust women, not the government, to make decisions about their bodies. Kick government out of the bedroom.
Politicians, don’t you have enough to discuss: solving homelessness, income inequality, clean air and water, family farming, global warming, pandemics, etc.?
There is nothing noble in controlling women’s reproductive lives. Please remove abortion from the political arena.
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
