In response to your "Unity" view Jan. 17:
Freedom of speech is being squelched by social media. What happened to the way news used to be run? Just facts not opinions.
The new way news seems to run is if everyone would just agree with all we think, then unity would be accomplished — no discussion or compromise. Compromise is not the greater good for the greater party.
People still have options to hear the news on television and radio. As with social media, people are choosing to listen or turn it off. My choice is Newsmax and KEYC.
President Joe Biden's campaign ran on wanting the soul of America. Soul: "Vital principle in human beings credited with faculties of thought, action and emotion."
Americans are soul searching how to live with others, you said.
Anger in America isn't just Black vs white or Democrats vs. Republicans. Before we blame others we need to ask "How am I acting toward others?"
Whatever your religious affiliation or none, if we followed the basic "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" — peace and unity in America would follow.
Instead of pointing a critical finger, try holding out a helping hand. Quote Martin Luther King Jr.: "The time is always right to do right."
Michael Kaufman
Le Sueur
