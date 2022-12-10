The weekend of Dec. 3-4 Matt Tiabbi, formerly with Rolling Stone, with the approval of new Twitter owner Elon Musk, released the "Twitter Papers." To date, they received little coverage by the mainstream media.
But they did confirm that some of what Twitter outright censored was at the urging of political campaigns and government.
The First Amendment prevents government restrictions on speech. Government, however, did not hesitate to lobby Twitter employees to suppress what it deemed as objectionable. And they often did.
Thursday, Bari Weiss, formerly with The New York Times, dropped part two of the "Twitter Papers." They revealed how teams of Twitter employees used blacklists, shadow banning and visibility filtering. It is too early to see how much coverage that might receive by the mainstream media.
They say there is more to come, but I have seen enough to offer an opinion.
I do not use Twitter. But if Elon Musk's ownership results in a transparent open forum for individuals to express what they believe without censorship to protect the powerful, I think that will be a good thing.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
