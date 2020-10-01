My wife is from a socialist country — Vietnam. My wife has been in the United States and with me for more than five years.
Recently, a writer wrote a letter saying that socialist countries' citizens have more.
With all due respect to the writer, I do not agree and for good reasons.
First of all, in Vietnam, if you need treatment from a doctor you have to pay the doctor up front or the doctor will not treat. How do I know this? While my wife was still living in Vietnam and with serious health issues, not once but twice, I had to get a loan that was well into thousands of dollars to send to her so that she could receive the treatment she needed.
The truth is, if I had not done that my wife would be dead today. She needed every bit of that money and would have never had a chance to come up with that kind of money while still living in Vietnam.
I have been to Vietnam nine times and I saw people in Ho Chi Minh City and other cities across Vietnam having to sell flowers just to make it through the day.
One time, my wife and I had to go in for treatment. The doctor who treated us is from Poland. During our visit, I asked that doctor about socialism. She told me she would never recommend socialism for America because it is a horrible system. That says a lot to me.
Brent Waldner
Mankato
