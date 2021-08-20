Once again we are stabbing our allies in the back. We did it in Vietnam and are doing it again in Afghanistan. We go into a country and help them fight the adversary but with no intention of winning.
The war in Vietnam cost the lives of 58,220 young men and women. Afghanistan has cost the lives of 2,309 young men and women. All for naught. Our gutless politicians get us into these messes, get a bunch of young Americans killed and then pull out.
We had the Vietnam war won after the infamous Tet offensive of 1968. Could have easily finished it at that point by invading the North. What did our politicians do? Started a withdrawal.
Now they are doing the same thing in Afghanistan. If we don’t have intent of winning a war, then don’t start one.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.