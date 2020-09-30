Recently, I received a phone call from Clear Insights, purportedly conducting a public opinion poll. As a professor emerita of statistics, I am dubious of so-called opinion polls, particularly when not conducted by a known, reputable polling organization. My doubts were quickly confirmed.
No legitimate opinion poll would use question-wording with clearly biased and inflammatory terms such as “extreme Democrat” and “radical policy.” This was clearly a “push poll,” which attempts to defame one candidate with false and misleading information.
The American Association of Public Opinion Research has condemned this practice as unethical.
This “push poll” was attempting to spread false and misleading information about Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL candidate for re-election in House District 19A. Brand has served all his constituents in 19A with dignity and respect. He is not “radical” or “extreme.”
Brand’s legislation focuses on saving lives — Highway 14 extension from Nicollet to New Ulm, grain bin safety, affordable and accessible insulin and emergency medication administration.
He has advocated for children and families through child care and education funding and extending the working family credit. As vice-chair of the House Agriculture committee, he has listened to farmers to craft legislation to help them survive these challenging times.
Are these policies “radical” and “extreme”?
The intent of this “push poll” was to persuade me to vote against Brand. It didn’t work. When I hung up, I immediately cast my vote on my absentee ballot to re-elect DFL candidate Brand as my representative in 19A.
Carolyn Dobler
St. Peter
