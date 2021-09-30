Let us not leave Africa out of the equation for stopping the advance of COVID-19 on this planet.
Africa has a population of 1.3 billion people, 18 percent of the world's seven billion citizens.
In the United States, we are now discussing a third shot, booster, while much of Africa has yet to get the first jab. Estimates are that only 5 percent of Africans have been fully vaccinated.
We must share this lifesaving vaccine with others who are desperately awaiting it.
Africa needs us now.
Cheri Hustad Falk
Good Thunder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.