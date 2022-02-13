Voting rights are a hot topic these days, and it seems like there is no room for compromise.
However, there is one subject that I think both parties can agree on: Getting rid of voting machines.
The United States managed just fine without voting machines for two centuries. The UK continues to hand count ballots to this day and faith in those elections is never in doubt.
The arguments against hand counting ballots are:
First, that the process would be subject to human error. Second, that the process would take too long.
On the first point, computers seem to be just as prone to error as humans, if not more so. Remember the failed election in 2000, when thousands of ballots in Florida went uncounted by voting machines?
On the second point, the UK seems to record ballot totals in a span of time roughly equivalent in length to that of the United States. There simply are no delays in ballot counting when done by hand. Additionally, since ballots are counted at the precinct level, the vote totals will be completely manageable for election officials.
There is no point in having computers do something that humans are perfectly capable of doing.
I ask you to consider this frightening scenario: Since Republicans in state legislatures believe, without evidence, that voting machines were programmed to rig the elections in favor of Democrats, they might contract with right wing companies to provide their own voting machines. Republicans will win these elections, and it will be Democrats crying foul.
We can avoid this scenario by doing away with the computer element altogether.
Let humans count votes cast by humans. Let humanity triumph.
Jack Lindsay
Mankato
