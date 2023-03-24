The Ohio polyvinyl chloride spill has exposed the toxicity of chemicals added to make plastic. PVC is one of 10,000 chemicals added to plastic. Many chemicals have never been tested for safety and many that have been are labeled unsafe.
PVC belongs to this category of hormone disrupting chemicals that doctors label toxic. PVC is a known carcinogen linked to increased risk of liver, brain and lung cancers, lymphoma and leukemia.
PVC plastic is used to make everything from rubber duckies and other children's toys, film wrap and clamshells to pipes, floor coverings, shower curtains, raincoats and vinyl siding. It can leach into foods, especially fatty foods like meats and cheeses. Lead is often added for strength.
Would you want your child playing with that rubber ducky?
Pediatricians are warning parents not to give their children food or drink in plastic because these chemicals leach from the plastic. Pediatricians are seeing increased obesity, high blood pressure, early puberty, infertility, birth defects, cancers, lower IQ, ADHD, autism and other learning disorders in children from phthalates.
Phthalates “tag” DNA, causing cells to misread genes and pass genetic defects on to children, leading to immediate inheritable defects that would otherwise take generations to produce. Phthalates are responsible for an average of 100,000 adult premature deaths annually.
Renowned pediatrician and epidemiologist, Dr. Philip Landrigan, who was instrumental in getting lead out of gas and paint, is urging us to support legislation to get plastic chemicals out of our food and ban throwaway plastic.
Let’s start with highly toxic PVC. There are alternatives. Visit www.beyondplastics.org and sign the petition to ban PVC.
Let’s join the growing list of countries banning PVC.
Abby Moule
Mankato
