It wouldn't bother me to see certain vaccines mandated.
At one time, we did see the measles almost eradicated. I remember myself and nine older brothers and sisters at Dr. Penn's office receiving polio shots.
Small pox was an illness you only heard of because you had to have certain shots to enter school. I did see polio scars and what it could do to you. Relatives passed away from TB.
I thought we had this under control. How wrong I was. We lived in a country that knew what could happen to us and it was preventable.
Today, we have a new virus, a deadly one — COVID-19.
Before anyone starts school, enters the country (legally or illegally), receives their Social Security check or Medicare, is able to get welfare help, get a drivers' license or vote, they should be able to prove they have been vaccinated. If not, all of these illnesses will just come back, including COVID-19.
Remember, this is 2021. We should be able to move on healthy and we can. Being vaccinated for all diseases is our civic duty — to avoid the spread of illnesses.
And do vaccinate at public expense. Whatever group sponsors the person or persons should be responsible for this.
Doug Bengtson
North Mankato
