As we progress as a civilization, we have put some limits on individual behaviors that are harmful to our community at large. Driving fast, trailers without safety chains, smoking in crowded spaces, not following building codes, driving impaired and many others.
The danger of being sued for reckless endangerment helps curb our desire to do as we want. The legal definition of reckless endangerment is as follows: The offense of recklessly engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to another person.
As the death counts and serious after effects of surviving COVID mount, I am beginning to wonder if refusing to get vaccinated should be added to the list.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.