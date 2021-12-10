It doesn’t take a long drive down any commercial street to see proof that companies in all industries are hiring. This has resulted in a noticeable reduction in customer service, long wait times, and some companies even posting signs asking customers to be patient as they are short-staffed.
The consequences of this in some industries are a slight annoyance and perhaps frustration in others. For those of use in long-term care, however, the consequences can be much more significant and have deeper repercussions across the health care system.
Acute staffing shortages result in dedicated staff working longer hours and focusing on providing the most necessary care to residents. As staffing shortages persist, operational changes are made which often include limiting or discontinuing new admissions entirely.
In fact, a recent survey indicates that 76% of nursing homes are needing to limit new admissions statewide, and in rural communities, the number is closer to 90%.
When nursing homes and assisted living communities are unable to accept new residents, hospitals are unable to discharge patients who are ready for a lower acuity environment but cannot return home due to needing high-level care.
This creates “back-ups” in hospitals and limits their ability to take on new patients. In the greater Mankato area, for example, it has become quite common for there to be few, if any hospital beds available at any given time. This has implications for people of all ages, affecting everyone’s ability to receive emergency medical care when the unexpected happens.
Currently there are 23,000 open positions throughout nursing homes and assisted living, representing over 20% of Minnesota’s caregiving workforce. While COVID-19 has exacerbated senior care staffing challenges, it is not the main culprit.
The principal cause of staffing shortages is that the state of Minnesota often reimburses nursing homes and assisted living communities less than it costs to provide care. Many people don’t realize the state sets the Medicaid reimbursement rates for senior care settings, which directly affects our ability to raise wages.
Furthermore, long-term care providers are often forced to wait as long as 21 months before receiving reimbursement from the state for the actual cost of the services we provide our residents.
Appropriate reimbursements for long-term care services are needed to help fix this. Last week, the state took a meaningful step forward. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders agreed to provide emergency staffing assistance and financial incentives for senior care workers to continue their important work.
More still needs to be done — including further support of the Elderly Waiver program. I urge our state leaders to continue working with us on long-term structural solutions to our workforce challenges.
Senior care never takes a day off, and the Greater Mankato Area is fortunate to have multiple excellent long-term care communities. I am proud of the work that our team has done at Oak Terrace. We work 24-7, 365 days a year to provide important and needed care that our seniors deserve.
Ongoing support and fair reimbursement for long-term care communities are essential for our health-care system and Minnesotans.
Drew Hood is the administrator at Oak Terrace Assisted Living of North Mankato.
