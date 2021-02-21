The video series, "Amplifying Black Voices" created by the mother-son duo, Mason Bultje and Laura Riness, is giving Mankato and the surrounding area a fresh opportunity to begin to understand the Black reality right here and now in our own neighborhood.
Thanks to their efforts, to all those they interviewed and their sponsors: The Greater Mankato Diversity Council, MSU’s African American Affairs Department, the YWCA and the NAACP, we have been given the gift of opening dialogues around the often uncomfortable topic of racism.
As Brene Brown has said, ”It’s always the right time for hard conversation and brave action.”
The greatest thing we can do now is believe these brave voices and keep the dialogues going as we move forward together.
Janet Prehn
Madison Lake
