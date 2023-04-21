Senate Republican caucus
On Monday Minnesota Senate Republicans held a press conference in the Senate Tax Committee room to highlight billions of dollars in proposed tax hikes from Democrats. The omnibus budget bills and additional fees and policy provisions in other budget bills mean $13 billion is not the maximum that taxpayers could be on the hook for.
Senate Republicans proposed their own tax ideas last month that would cut taxes by more than the dollar amount Democrats want to raise taxes.
The Republican “Give it Back” plan cut taxes for Minnesotans by $13 billion with a mix of permanent tax relief, one-time rebate checks, and short-term tax credits. It includes the full elimination of the Social Security tax cut, a 1% tax cut on the lowest two income tax rates, property tax relief, rebate checks to every taxpayer, and a child tax credit for families.
Despite Democratic campaign promises to end the tax on Social Security and return the surplus, the session has seen very little tax relief and no effort to return the surplus with rebates or tax cuts. Despite bipartisan support on a procedural vote in the Senate, a full elimination of the Social Security tax seems to be stalled.
