By Chris Corley and Kelly McBride
To librarians and library staff members who pride themselves on working on behalf of communities through our library spaces, collections, and services, closing our doors was an absolute last resort designed to protect the health of patrons and those who work in the libraries themselves.
Yet the last few months have demonstrated that the modern library is as engaged as any other public institution at the moment. Despite temporarily closing our doors, the 21st century library serves a multitude of needed public functions that advance access to necessary information and services.
Libraries are among the most democratic of our public institutions. Librarians serve everyone, without condition, under the assumption that access to reliable information is a prerequisite for an educated and engaged citizenship and our community’s economic vitality.
Librarians are often at the forefront of these changes, having long advocated for increased access to computers freely available to everyone, with guided assistance to digital employment applications, news media and scholarly journals and databases.
The needs go beyond information. As librarians grasped the extent to which the poor and the homeless used libraries as safe spaces, for example, they engaged with their community social service partners to make sure that important services were accessible to those in need.
At least some aspects of this work were at risk beginning in March. Within days, as the realities of the pandemic dawned on Americans, local academic and public libraries locked our doors and placed notices on our websites. As with the rest of the region, many of our employees then transitioned to work from home.
Closed doors didn’t stop libraries from serving our patrons and communities. The kinds of work which occurred challenges obsolete stereotypes of the role of libraries on our campuses and in our communities.
Library spaces, as important as they are, don’t define our libraries. Without a doubt, library spaces serve as respites for young and the old, the poor and the wealthy. They allow community members to come together and encourage student study groups to collaborate, innovate, and solve problems. As we all know, the spaces also house freely available computers, labs and study spaces, and books which one can peruse, uninterrupted, for hours. A magical space, the library.
Closed doors, however, did not encumber access to our library collections. Our libraries offered curbside and postal delivery of materials, as well as “on-demand” print and scan requests. Our libraries reallocated funds for e-books and other electronic materials. Over ninety-percent of the annual collections budget for Minnesota State’s Memorial Library, for example, is dedicated to electronic materials — all of which remained fully functioning, 24/7, to our university community, thanks to the invisible work of our library faculty and staff.
With our doors closed, we also emphasized our well-developed virtual services. Reference and information services were offered through the web, phone, and, you guessed it …. Zoom.
Public librarians counseled patrons over the phone, advising them about the next book they might want to read. Minnesota State librarians continued their individualized work with students and professors, allowing them to pursue their research projects.
Libraries offered mobile hotspots for checkout, and extended wireless into their parking lots. We built pandemic archival collections, and offered socially distanced movie nights, virtual children’s story times, book discussions and even community games.
While 21st century libraries increasingly offer digital resources and services, we recognize that access alone is insufficient. Tracie Hall, executive director of the American Library Association, recently wrote that digital access “is neither universal nor equitable; neither is data literacy, the ability to find information sets and use them to make decisions. Closing those gaps is the next great assignment for our field.”
As libraries slowly begin to re-open our doors to our campuses and communities, recreating the vitality of our study and reading spaces while striving to implement health precautions for the public and our employees, it is worth considering the ways in which librarians continued to serve patrons well after our doors closed.
This type of work will become even more important as the economic effects of the pandemic emerge. The pandemic has allowed our local library leaders an opportunity to recommence a dialogue about the place of libraries in the Greater Mankato community and in our continuing national democratic project. We hope community leaders — and you — will engage us on this continued journey.
Chris Corley is professor of history and interim dean of library and learning at Minnesota State University. Kelly McBride is the director of Blue Earth County Public Library.
