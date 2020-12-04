I am responding to the article titled “Older people resilient, but stressed by isolation” that was published last week.
I would like to make sure residents of Greater Mankato know that if they are feeling stressed by isolation, VINE Faith in Action is here to help. VINE Faith in Action provides several programs for older adults to help combat isolation and loneliness, now with added precautions due to COVID-19.
Caring Connection volunteers are matched with an older adult needing a friend and are calling once or twice each week to connect. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a noon meal and provide a valuable safety check. Caregiver support groups and grief support groups are offered virtually now to help guide people through difficult periods. Transportation volunteers provide rides for essential appointments and errands.
VINE’s Respite Center gives caregivers a much needed break and provides those with chronic conditions a chance to connect with others, and elders from diverse cultures are offered support and encouragement with check-in calls and food assistance.
We could not do what we do without our volunteers. Our sincere thanks for all they do.
If you would like more information about any of these services or want to help, please contact VINE at 387-1666. Or check in (safely) with your older friends and neighbors and see what sorts of support you might give them.
We are all in this together and we will get through this.
Adam Massmann
VINE Faith in Action
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.