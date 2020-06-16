I read Barbara Keating’s response to my blurb in Robb Murray's June 7 column regarding the George Floyd uprising.
Keating's comments, like many folks I know, paint history with a broad non-violent brush that erases militancy and its importance to the civil rights struggle amongst many other struggles such as the Suffragette, labor and Pride movements to name a few. These broad brush strokes create a whitewashed Disneyland version of history that's more comfortable for people (especially white people) to digest.
First I'd like to straighten out a little history.
There were several civil rights acts passed. The 1968 civil rights legislation, also known as the Fair Housing Act actually formed from recommendations from the Kerner Commission to prevent future riots. That legislation had been tabled until the Martin Luther King riots happened. The riots were the primary motivation for passing that legislation.
The 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed in large part because of the 1963 Birmingham riot, toward the end of MLK's Birmingham campaign. The riots marked a turning point in how presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson related to the campaign and forced them to recognize the seriousness of the situation as well as the need for concessions in the name of stability.
Nothing diminishes that righteous anger unless you are a fair weather ally.
I am by no means trying to imply that non-violence didn't play a critical role in the civil rights movement. I am saying that violence did as well whether you like that narrative or not (If you can even call struggles against oppression "violence").
We do ourselves a great disservice when we rewrite history. We rob ourselves and future generations of the tools needed to understand the mechanisms of power.
Cameron Kennedy
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.