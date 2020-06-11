I am sad and angry about the murder of George Floyd. I am equally heartbroken about the violence in the name of protest.
Extremists, both left and right, oversimplify complex issues into divisive memes, crude stereotypes and exaggerated, distorted or false accusations in all directions.
Cameron Kennedy’s comments (Robb Murray’s June 7 column) provide an example. He claimed that peaceful protests have never worked, rioting has and that the “Civil Rights Act was dead until the MLK assassination riots” after which it was “fast tracked … because the government was scared.”
The Civil Rights Act was passed and signed by President Johnson in 1964 with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) present. King was murdered in 1968. MLK’s nonviolent social movement produced the Civil Rights Act, not the riots after his death four years later.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change quotes MLK that “The Triple Evils of Poverty, Racism and Militarism are forms of violence that exist in a vicious cycle.” Working against these requires a “nonviolent frame of mind.” (thekingcenter.org)
If we want progress towards a civilization characterized by equality for all, we have to address the complexities surrounding racism and related social problems: economic exploitation; political divisiveness; educational, criminal justice and safety net failures; and the causes of disproportionate distributions of poverty, violence and crime.
We also need to address police training, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), safety and accountability.
Violence in the name of protest diminishes and distracts from the focus on the systemic problems. Violence sets us back. Violence does more damage to a social movement than good.
Barbara Keating
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.